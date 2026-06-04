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    Hill 95 commemoration ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

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    Hill 95 commemoration ceremony

    FRANCE

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Maj. Robert Felix assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division delivers remarks during the Hill 95 commemoration ceremony at Neufmesnil, France on Jun 4, 2026. This ceremony pays tribute to the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division who bravely fought in their final battle of the invasion of Normandy. This Hill marks the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the 508th PIR during the Normandy campaign. Eighty-two years after the Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division jumped into Normandy on D-Day and helped change the course of history, their legacy keep living on through every All American who proudly wears the AA patch and carries forward the same spirit of courage, sacrifice, and commitment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 18:00
    Photo ID: 9726552
    VIRIN: 260603-A-JA130-5912
    Resolution: 4590x6782
    Size: 8.45 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hill 95 commemoration ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    82ndAirborneDivision
    AATW
    SwordOfFreedom
    Dday82
    Hill 95, Memorial

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