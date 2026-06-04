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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Airborne Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Airborne Ceremony

    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Noe Cork 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Representatives from the U.S. and France prepare to place wreaths on the Airborne memorial at the Airborne Ceremony in Sainte-Mere-Eglese, France, on June 03, 2026. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day is a reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of the U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. U.S. service members assigned to units throughout Europe and the U.S. will participate in over 120 events and ceremonies between June 2-7, to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 16:42
    Photo ID: 9726294
    VIRIN: 260602-A-UV759-8465
    Resolution: 6112x4075
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day 82nd anniversary - Airborne Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    82nd Airborne Division

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