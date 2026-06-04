D-Day 82nd anniversary - Airborne Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen Curtis Buzzard, commanding general of Security Assistance Group—Ukraine (SAG-U) and NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU0, speaks at the Airborne Ceremony in Sainte-Mere-Eglese, France, on June 03, 2026. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day is a reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of the U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. U.S. service members assigned to units throughout Europe and the U.S. will participate in over 120 events and ceremonies between June 2-7, to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)