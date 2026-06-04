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    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 55 of 56]

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    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Airmen, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, carry a simulated victim under fire to safety, as part of a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during an Air Combat Command Combat Readiness Inspection at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, April 25, 2026. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kregg York)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 16:31
    Photo ID: 9726243
    VIRIN: 260425-Z-HS920-1199
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 56 of 56], by MSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection

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