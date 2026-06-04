180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection

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U.S. Airmen, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, carry a simulated victim under fire to safety, as part of a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during an Air Combat Command Combat Readiness Inspection at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, April 25, 2026. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kregg York)