U.S. Airmen, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, carry a simulated victim under fire to safety, as part of a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during an Air Combat Command Combat Readiness Inspection at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, April 25, 2026. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kregg York)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 16:31
|Photo ID:
|9726245
|VIRIN:
|260425-Z-HS920-1212
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 56 of 56], by MSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.