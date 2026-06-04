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    82nd Training Group Change of Command 2026 [Image 5 of 5]

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    82nd Training Group Change of Command 2026

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Brady, 82nd Training Group incoming commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Izworski , 82nd Training Group outgoing commander recognize distinguished visitors during the 82nd TRG change of command at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, June 4, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Emily Elkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 15:00
    Photo ID: 9725837
    VIRIN: 260604-F-RR907-1005
    Resolution: 3596x2307
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Sheppard Air Force Base

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