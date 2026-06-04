82nd Training Group Change of Command 2026

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From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Brady, 82nd Training Group incoming commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Izworski , 82nd Training Group outgoing commander recognize distinguished visitors during the 82nd TRG change of command at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, June 4, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Emily Elkins)