(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Training Group Change of Command 2026 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    82nd Training Group Change of Command 2026

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Caption: U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Brady, 82nd Training Group incoming commander, delivers remarks during the 82nd TRG change of command at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, June 4, 2026. Brady previously served as the Munitions Division Chief, Directorate of Logistics, Engineering & Force Protection at Headquarters Air Combat Command, where he directed logistics and sustainment for aircraft armament systems and conventional munitions across platforms including the A‑10, F‑15, F‑16, F‑22, F‑35, MQ‑1/9, and HH‑60. His background in ensuring ready, reliable weapons capabilities across the Air Force directly supports the 82nd TRG’s mission of producing skilled aircraft maintenance and munitions Airmen who enable sustained combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Remmert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 15:00
    Photo ID: 9725814
    VIRIN: 260604-F-RR907-1004
    Resolution: 4056x3416
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Training Group Change of Command 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd Training Group Change of Command 2026
    82nd Training Group Change of Command 2026
    82nd Training Group Change of Command 2026
    82nd Training Group Change of Command 2026
    82nd Training Group Change of Command 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery