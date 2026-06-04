82nd Training Group Change of Command 2026

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Caption: U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Brady, 82nd Training Group incoming commander, delivers remarks during the 82nd TRG change of command at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, June 4, 2026. Brady previously served as the Munitions Division Chief, Directorate of Logistics, Engineering & Force Protection at Headquarters Air Combat Command, where he directed logistics and sustainment for aircraft armament systems and conventional munitions across platforms including the A‑10, F‑15, F‑16, F‑22, F‑35, MQ‑1/9, and HH‑60. His background in ensuring ready, reliable weapons capabilities across the Air Force directly supports the 82nd TRG’s mission of producing skilled aircraft maintenance and munitions Airmen who enable sustained combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Remmert)