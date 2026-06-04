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    BUMED Hospital Corps Director visits NAMRU San Antonio [Image 3 of 5]

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    BUMED Hospital Corps Director visits NAMRU San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON (June 3, 2026) Daniel Thompson, a research scientist assigned to Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, briefs Force Master Chief Jerry Cantorna, director, Hospital Corps, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Donte Cooley, deputy director, Hospital Corps, on the Nikon Eclipse Ti2 confocal microscope utilized for the assessment of Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Fieldable Solutions for Hemorrhage with bio-Artificial Resuscitation Products (FSHARP) program’s novel synthetic blood product at the Battlefield Health & Trauma Research Institute. Part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, NAMRU San Antonio supports Navy Medicine’s efforts to deliver expeditionary medicine systems, increase Sailor and Marine deployability, provide quality healthcare and recruit and retain medical personnel through gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial and directed energy research. Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer /Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 14:57
    Photo ID: 9725825
    VIRIN: 260603-N-ND850-1003
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 903.08 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    BUMED Hospital Corps Director visits NAMRU San Antonio
    BUMED Hospital Corps Director visits NAMRU San Antonio
    BUMED Hospital Corps Director visits NAMRU San Antonio
    BUMED Hospital Corps Director visits NAMRU San Antonio
    BUMED Hospital Corps Director visits NAMRU San Antonio

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