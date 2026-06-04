BUMED Hospital Corps Director visits NAMRU San Antonio

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JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON (June 3, 2026) Darrin Frye, chief science director, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, briefs Force Master Chief Jerry Cantorna, director, Hospital Corps, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Donte Cooley, deputy director, Hospital Corps, on the unit’s mission and capabilities during their visit to the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, NAMRU San Antonio supports Navy Medicine’s efforts to deliver expeditionary medicine systems, increase Sailor and Marine deployability, provide quality healthcare and recruit and retain medical personnel through gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial and directed energy research. Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer /Released)