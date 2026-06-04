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    Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition [Image 10 of 10]

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    Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, climb a rope at an obstacle course during the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Hood, Texas, June 4, 2026. The Army Best Squad Competition brings together top-performing Soldiers to compete in a series of demanding events designed to assess tactical competence, leadership, fitness, and squad cohesion. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 15:05
    Photo ID: 9725820
    VIRIN: 260604-A-JT779-1093
    Resolution: 4233x2822
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition
    Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition
    Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition
    Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition
    Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition
    Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition
    Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition
    Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition
    Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition
    Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition

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    FortHood
    PhantomLethal
    BestSquadCompetition
    IIIArmoredCorps
    IIIACBestSquad2026

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