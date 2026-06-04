U.S. Army Soldiers, climb a rope at an obstacle course during the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Hood, Texas, June 4, 2026. The Army Best Squad Competition brings together top-performing Soldiers to compete in a series of demanding events designed to assess tactical competence, leadership, fitness, and squad cohesion. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Josefina Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 15:05
|Photo ID:
|9725820
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-JT779-1093
|Resolution:
|4233x2822
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.