Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition

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U.S. Army Soldiers, climb a rope at an obstacle course during the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Hood, Texas, June 4, 2026. The Army Best Squad Competition brings together top-performing Soldiers to compete in a series of demanding events designed to assess tactical competence, leadership, fitness, and squad cohesion. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Josefina Garcia)