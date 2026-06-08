Grit, Teamwork, Readiness: III Armored Corps Crowns Best Squad

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Calvert | U.S. Army Soldiers Spc. Renato Medina and Staff Sgt. Cody Merrifield, infantrymen with 1st Infantry Division, III Armored Corps, react to contact during the medical trauma evacuation lane at the IIIAC Best Squad Competition on June 3, 2026 at Fort Hood, Texas. The Army Best Squad Competition brings together top-performing Soldiers to compete in a series of demanding events designed to assess tactical competence, leadership, fitness, and squad cohesion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Calvert) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas— As temperatures climbed throughout the week, Soldiers sprinted, marched and maneuvered through demanding tactical events testing their physical endurance, mental resilience and ability to operate as a team, bringing them one step closer to earning the title of III Armored Corps Best Squad.

After five days of competition, the squad representing 2nd Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, was named the IIIAC Best Squad and will advance to represent the Corps in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition later this year.

The IIIAC Best Squad Competition, held June 1-5 at Fort Hood, Texas, brought together Soldiers from across the corps to identify the organization’s top squad while strengthening combat readiness, developing resilient leaders and showcasing the lethality of cohesive teams.

“The thing that sets our squad apart is that we don’t give up,” said Pfc. Jeremias Ramirez, an infantryman and member of the winning squad. “We are resilient, and we had a lot on the line to lose if we didn’t win. That motivation, plus the people back home, fueled us to keep going.”

Squads completed the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, stress shoots, weapons qualification, Expert Soldier Badge lanes, land navigation, a water confidence course, an obstacle course, trauma lanes, a 12-mile foot march and a formal board.

Every event was intentionally designed to challenge competitors both physically and mentally, said Sgt. 1st Class Adam Mohr, III Armored Corps G-3 operations sergeant and the competition’s noncommissioned officer-in-charge.

“The Best Squad Competition supports Army readiness by taking Soldiers and NCOs out of their day to day jobs and testing the skills they’re supposed to have in order to deploy and complete any mission given to them,” said Mohr. “We’re trying to see how far they can go and make sure they don’t quit while they’re going through. We’re looking for overall grit and will.”

The competition emphasized collective performance rather than individual achievement, requiring squads to communicate, adapt and overcome challenges together while drawing on the diverse experiences and specialties represented across the corps.

“Everyone’s got something to offer,” said Spc. Ian Zinsmeister, a strike drone operator assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. “We all train really differently, so some of us are more proficient at swimming, marksmanship or general fitness knowledge. As a team our abilities are very broad, but we have filled in those gaps with each other.”

Despite long days and physically demanding events, morale remained high as Soldiers encouraged one another throughout the competition. For leaders, the competition served as an opportunity to demonstrate resilience while setting the example for their teams.

“No matter how I’m feeling, if I’m tired, hungry, sleepy or physically exhausted, I can’t show that,” said Staff Sgt. Zane Green, a competition squad leader assigned to 2-5 CAV, 1CD. “I have to show the men that I’m 100% able. That means they can believe they’re 100% able as well.”

While only one team earned the title, competitors departed with new skills, stronger bonds and a deeper understanding of what can be accomplished through teamwork, resilience and shared hardship.

The 1CD squad came in second place in the competition, with the 36th Engineer Brigade team placing third. The 1ID and 1CD teams will move forward to compete in the USAREUR-AF competition in July.