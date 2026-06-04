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    Coast Guard Commandant attends Galveston shipyard groundbreaking [Image 3 of 5]

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    Coast Guard Commandant attends Galveston shipyard groundbreaking

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday attends the Davie Defense shipyard groundbreaking ceremony alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar in Galveston, Texas, June 1, 2026. The ceremony marked the beginning of a $1 billion modernization project that will support U.S. Coast Guard Arctic icebreaker production and strengthen the nation’s maritime industrial base. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 13:36
    Photo ID: 9725588
    VIRIN: 260601-G-XR638-4906
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.38 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard Commandant attends Galveston shipyard groundbreaking
    Coast Guard Commandant attends Galveston shipyard groundbreaking
    Coast Guard Commandant attends Galveston shipyard groundbreaking
    Coast Guard Commandant attends Galveston shipyard groundbreaking
    Coast Guard Commandant attends Galveston shipyard groundbreaking

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