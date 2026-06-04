Coast Guard Commandant attends Galveston shipyard groundbreaking

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U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday attends the Davie Defense shipyard groundbreaking ceremony alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar in Galveston, Texas, June 1, 2026. The ceremony marked the beginning of a $1 billion modernization project that will support U.S. Coast Guard Arctic icebreaker production and strengthen the nation’s maritime industrial base. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)