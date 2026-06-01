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    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team Performs for WBAL-TV at Baltimore Inner Harbor [Image 1 of 3]

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    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team Performs for WBAL-TV at Baltimore Inner Harbor

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Chatney Auger 

    Naval District Washington

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    BALTIMORE, Md. (June 4, 2026) — Members of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team perform for WBAL-TV reporter Jennifer Franciotti at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore. WBAL-TV highlighted the Ceremonial Guard’s unique mission and its upcoming participation in the Sail 250 Maryland festivities. Serving as the public face of the Navy, the Ceremonial Guard showcases the professionalism, dedication, and elite skill of Sailors fleet wide. The public is encouraged to attend the upcoming Sail 250 Maryland events to witness the Drill Team's world-class performances firsthand. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 11:56
    Photo ID: 9725359
    VIRIN: 260604-N-MM437-5213
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team Performs for WBAL-TV at Baltimore Inner Harbor [Image 3 of 3], by Chatney Auger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team Performs for WBAL-TV at Baltimore Inner Harbor
    Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team Performs for WBAL-TV at Baltimore Inner Harbor
    Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team Performs for WBAL-TV at Baltimore Inner Harbor

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