Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Response complete

Gemini replied

BALTIMORE, Md. (June 4, 2026) — Members of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team perform for WBAL-TV reporter Jennifer Franciotti at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore. WBAL-TV highlighted the Ceremonial Guard’s unique mission and its upcoming participation in the Sail 250 Maryland festivities. Serving as the public face of the Navy, the Ceremonial Guard showcases the professionalism, dedication, and elite skill of Sailors fleet wide. The public is encouraged to attend the upcoming Sail 250 Maryland events to witness the Drill Team's world-class performances firsthand. (Courtesy Photo)