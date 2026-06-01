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BALTIMORE, Md. (June 4, 2026) — Members of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team perform for WBAL-TV reporter Jennifer Franciotti at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore. WBAL-TV highlighted the Ceremonial Guard’s unique mission and its upcoming participation in the Sail 250 Maryland festivities. Serving as the public face of the Navy, the Ceremonial Guard showcases the professionalism, dedication, and elite skill of Sailors fleet wide. The public is encouraged to attend the upcoming Sail 250 Maryland events to witness the Drill Team's world-class performances firsthand. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 11:56
|Photo ID:
|9725358
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-MM437-8295
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team Performs for WBAL-TV at Baltimore Inner Harbor [Image 3 of 3], by Chatney Auger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.