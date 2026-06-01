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    LCAC Operations [Image 3 of 4]

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    LCAC Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Isabella Renaud 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    A landing craft, air cushion, Assault Craft Unit 4, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, approaches the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 19, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Isabella L. Renaud)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:36
    Photo ID: 9725140
    VIRIN: 260519-M-IL336-1043
    Resolution: 6444x4296
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LCAC Operations [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Isabella Renaud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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