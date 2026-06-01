LCAC Operations

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Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Daniel MartinezLebron, directs a landing craft, air cushion, Assault Craft Unit 4, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, while it approaches the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 19, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Isabella L. Renaud)