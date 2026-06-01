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    AFRL Change of Command [Image 2 of 4]

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    AFRL Change of Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, commander of Air Force Materiel Command passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Douglas Wickert, incoming Air Force Research Laboratory commander and Department of the Air Force Technology Executive Officer, during the Air Force Research Laboratory change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 3, 2026. The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force and leads the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for air, space and cyberspace forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:27
    Photo ID: 9725083
    VIRIN: 260603-F-ZJ423-1082
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFRL Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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