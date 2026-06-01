AFRL Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Douglas Wickert, incoming Air Force Research Laboratory commander and Department of the Air Force Technology Executive Officer, speaks during the Air Force Research Laboratory change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 3, 2026. The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force and leads the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for air, space and cyberspace forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law)