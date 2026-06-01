Missouri River Monthly Update - June 2026

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MISSOURI RIVER MAINSTEM RESERVOIR DATA Pool Elevation (feet above mean sea level) On May 31 Change in May Water in Storage (1,000 acre-feet) On May 31 % of 1967-2025 Average Change in May Fort Peck 2223.2 +0.3 12,635 87 +32 Garrison 1826.6 -0.5 14,594 83 -153 Oahe 1598.5 -1.6 16,042 86 -429 Big Bend 1421.1 +0.2 1,693 100 +10 Fort Randall 1355.2 +0.1 3,426 90 +21 Gavins Point 1206.3 -0.2 334 90 -6 Total 48,724 86 -525 WATER RELEASES AND ENERGY GENERATION FOR MAY Average Release in 1,000 cfs Releases in 1,000 acre-feet Generation in Million kWh Fort Peck 5.8 354 55 Garrison 16.1 989 143 Oahe 23.0 1,414 207 Big Bend 22.9 1,406 75 Fort Randall 22.4 1,376 147 Gavins Point 24.3 1,495 69 Total 696