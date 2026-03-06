06-03-2026 Battle of Midway Morning Colors

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY CRANE, Ind. (June 3, 2026) — Naval Support Activity Crane personel observed the 84th anniversary of the Battle of Midway during morning colors, June 3, 2026. The commemoration honored the courage and sacrifice of those who served during the pivotal World War II battle, widely regarded as a turning point in the Pacific theater. During the ceremony, a Navy representative delivered remarks reflecting on the legacy, valor, and enduring lessons of Midway, emphasizing the continued importance of vigilance, readiness, and commitment to mission in today’s force.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 10:15
|Photo ID:
|9725049
|VIRIN:
|260603-N-MI255-3396
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|CRANE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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