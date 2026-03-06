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    06-03-2026 Battle of Midway Morning Colors [Image 1 of 10]

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    06-03-2026 Battle of Midway Morning Colors

    CRANE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Parker Ramsey 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY CRANE, Ind. (June 3, 2026) — Naval Support Activity Crane personel observed the 84th anniversary of the Battle of Midway during morning colors, June 3, 2026. The commemoration honored the courage and sacrifice of those who served during the pivotal World War II battle, widely regarded as a turning point in the Pacific theater. During the ceremony, a Navy representative delivered remarks reflecting on the legacy, valor, and enduring lessons of Midway, emphasizing the continued importance of vigilance, readiness, and commitment to mission in today’s force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:15
    Photo ID: 9725048
    VIRIN: 260603-N-MI255-1617
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: CRANE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 06-03-2026 Battle of Midway Morning Colors [Image 10 of 10], by Parker Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    06-03-2026 Battle of Midway Morning Colors
    06-03-2026 Battle of Midway Morning Colors
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