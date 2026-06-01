Army C5ISR Center personnel demonstrate the Ground-based Multi-Mission Payload proof-of-concept prototype at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, in April 2026. The technology includes a suite of hardware and AI-enabled software with advanced sensors, which has been outfitted onto a variety of ground vehicles and robotic platforms.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 08:52
|Photo ID:
|9724844
|VIRIN:
|260414-O-AQ639-7701
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|10.08 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army researchers modernize breaching for ground platforms through AI-enabled explosive hazard detection [Image 8 of 8], by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.