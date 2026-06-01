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    Army researchers modernize breaching for ground platforms through AI-enabled explosive hazard detection [Image 5 of 8]

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    Army researchers modernize breaching for ground platforms through AI-enabled explosive hazard detection

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by John Martinez 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    Army C5ISR Center personnel demonstrate the Ground-based Multi-Mission Payload proof-of-concept prototype at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, in April 2026. The technology includes a suite of hardware and AI-enabled software with advanced sensors, which has been outfitted onto a variety of ground vehicles and robotic platforms.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 08:52
    Photo ID: 9724836
    VIRIN: 260414-O-AQ639-5117
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army researchers modernize breaching for ground platforms through AI-enabled explosive hazard detection [Image 8 of 8], by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army researchers modernize breaching for ground platforms through AI-enabled explosive hazard detection
    Army researchers modernize breaching for ground platforms through AI-enabled explosive hazard detection
    Army researchers modernize breaching for ground platforms through AI-enabled explosive hazard detection
    Army researchers modernize breaching for ground platforms through AI-enabled explosive hazard detection
    Army researchers modernize breaching for ground platforms through AI-enabled explosive hazard detection
    Army researchers modernize breaching for ground platforms through AI-enabled explosive hazard detection
    Army researchers modernize breaching for ground platforms through AI-enabled explosive hazard detection
    Army researchers modernize breaching for ground platforms through AI-enabled explosive hazard detection

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    C5ISR
    C5ISR Center
    DEVCOM C5ISR Center
    DEVCM

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