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    CPR & AED Awareness Week: Learn a Skill, Save a Life. It Starts with You [Image 3 of 3]

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    CPR &amp; AED Awareness Week: Learn a Skill, Save a Life. It Starts with You

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Kyle Lee Harvey 

    Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. (May 29, 2026) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) proudly recognizes National CPR and AED Awareness Week from June 1–7 by showcasing staff training their lifesaving skills on adult and pediatric mannequins.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 08:54
    Photo ID: 9724842
    VIRIN: 260529-D-DX249-6879
    Resolution: 6012x4810
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CPR & AED Awareness Week: Learn a Skill, Save a Life. It Starts with You [Image 3 of 3], by Kyle Lee Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CPR &amp; AED Awareness Week: Learn a Skill, Save a Life. It Starts with You
    CPR &amp; AED Awareness Week: Learn a Skill, Save a Life. It Starts with You
    CPR &amp; AED Awareness Week: Learn a Skill, Save a Life. It Starts with You

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    ATAMMC Celebrates National CPR &amp; AED Awareness Week: Learn a Skill, Save a Life

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    Defense Health Agency
    Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center
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    A.T. Augusta Military Medical Center
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