Date Taken: 05.29.2026 Date Posted: 06.04.2026 08:54 Photo ID: 9724840 VIRIN: 260529-D-DX249-6625 Resolution: 6012x4810 Size: 5.2 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US

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This work, CPR & AED Awareness Week: Learn a Skill, Save a Life. It Starts with You [Image 3 of 3], by Kyle Lee Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.