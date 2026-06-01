FORT BELVOIR, Va. (May 29, 2026) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) proudly recognizes National CPR and AED Awareness Week from June 1–7 by showcasing staff training their lifesaving skills on adult and pediatric mannequins.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 08:54
|Photo ID:
|9724840
|VIRIN:
|260529-D-DX249-6625
|Resolution:
|6012x4810
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CPR & AED Awareness Week: Learn a Skill, Save a Life. It Starts with You [Image 3 of 3], by Kyle Lee Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ATAMMC Celebrates National CPR & AED Awareness Week: Learn a Skill, Save a Life
No keywords found.