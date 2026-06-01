U.S. Marines participate in an integrated staff planners' course with NATO partners, allies in Romania

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U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Daniel Porter, a battalion logistics chief with 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, briefs a tactical plan during exercise Sea Breeze 26 in Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 4, 2026. Sea Breeze 26 is an annual exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Marine Corps Forces Europe-Africa, designed to develop interoperability of maritime and ground forces in the Black Sea Region through combined NATO deliberate planning, integration, and command and control of Marine Amphibious Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)