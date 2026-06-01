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    U.S. Marines participate in an integrated staff planners' course with NATO partners, allies in Romania [Image 6 of 9]

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    U.S. Marines participate in an integrated staff planners' course with NATO partners, allies in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Dell, a battalion administrative chief with 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, left, plots on a map alongside a Moldovan soldier during exercise Sea Breeze 26 at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 4, 2026. Sea Breeze 26 is an annual exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Marine Corps Forces Europe-Africa, designed to develop interoperability of maritime and ground forces in the Black Sea Region through combined NATO deliberate planning, integration, and command and control of Marine Amphibious Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 06:28
    Photo ID: 9724772
    VIRIN: 260604-M-EE367-1159
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Marines participate in an integrated staff planners' course with NATO partners, allies in Romania [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines participate in an integrated staff planners' course with NATO partners, allies in Romania
    U.S. Marines participate in an integrated staff planners' course with NATO partners, allies in Romania
    U.S. Marines participate in an integrated staff planners' course with NATO partners, allies in Romania
    U.S. Marines participate in an integrated staff planners' course with NATO partners, allies in Romania
    U.S. Marines participate in an integrated staff planners' course with NATO partners, allies in Romania
    U.S. Marines participate in an integrated staff planners' course with NATO partners, allies in Romania
    U.S. Marines participate in an integrated staff planners' course with NATO partners, allies in Romania
    U.S. Marines participate in an integrated staff planners' course with NATO partners, allies in Romania
    U.S. Marines participate in an integrated staff planners' course with NATO partners, allies in Romania

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    TAGS

    Command and Control
    Amphibious operations
    Black Sea Region
    USMC
    Interoperability
    Sea Breeze 26

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