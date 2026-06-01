WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France

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U.S. Navy World War II veteran Harold Brantley arrives in Normandy, France, at Deauville–Normandy Airport, June 3, 2026, to participate in the 82nd commemoration of D-Day. The annual observances recognize the sacrifice and legacy of Allied forces who participated in the June 6, 1944, invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)