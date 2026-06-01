U.S. Navy World War II veteran Harold Brantley arrives in Normandy, France, at Deauville–Normandy Airport, June 3, 2026, to participate in the 82nd commemoration of D-Day. The annual observances recognize the sacrifice and legacy of Allied forces who participated in the June 6, 1944, invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 06:06
|Photo ID:
|9724777
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-SD031-8854
|Resolution:
|2299x3448
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|DEAUVILLE, FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France [Image 16 of 16], by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.