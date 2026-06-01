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    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France [Image 4 of 16]

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    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France

    DEAUVILLE, FRANCE

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Navy World War II veteran Harold Brantley arrives in Normandy, France, at Deauville–Normandy Airport, June 3, 2026, to participate in the 82nd commemoration of D-Day. The annual observances recognize the sacrifice and legacy of Allied forces who participated in the June 6, 1944, invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 06:06
    Photo ID: 9724770
    VIRIN: 260603-A-SD031-4317
    Resolution: 2399x3598
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: DEAUVILLE, FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France [Image 16 of 16], by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France
    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France
    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France
    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France
    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France
    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France
    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France
    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France
    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France
    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France
    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France
    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France
    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France
    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France
    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France
    WWII veterans honored upon arrival to D-Day 82 commemoration in France

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