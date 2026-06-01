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    Cape Horn Port Ops Operation Pathways 26 [Image 9 of 9]

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    Cape Horn Port Ops Operation Pathways 26

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Roland 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 65th Division Engineer Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct maintenance checks on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) prior to loading operations onto a United States Naval Ship (USNS) Cape Horn, in support of Operation Pathways 26 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Port, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2026. Routine maintenance and procedures are essential so that every piece of equipment, weapon, and vehicle are mission capable at any moment. This vessel loading operation supports Operation Pathways 26 and ensures the upcoming multinational exercises, Salaknib 26 and Balikatan 26, are mission capable to strengthen interoperability and deterrence throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Roland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 03:59
    Photo ID: 9724614
    VIRIN: 260213-A-GW658-1009
    Resolution: 5363x3323
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cape Horn Port Ops Operation Pathways 26 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Brandon Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Cape Horn Port Ops Operation Pathways 26
    Cape Horn Port Ops Operation Pathways 26
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    Cape Horn Port Ops Operation Pathways 26
    Cape Horn Port Ops Operation Pathways 26
    Cape Horn Port Ops Operation Pathways 26
    Cape Horn Port Ops Operation Pathways 26
    Cape Horn Port Ops Operation Pathways 26

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    U.S. Army
    25th ID
    Operation Pathways 26
    Salaknib 2026
    Balikatan 2026, BK26, Balikatan, FriendsPartnersAllies

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