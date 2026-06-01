Cape Horn Port Ops Operation Pathways 26

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 65th Division Engineer Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct maintenance checks on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) prior to loading operations onto a United States Naval Ship (USNS) Cape Horn, in support of Operation Pathways 26 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Port, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2026. Routine maintenance and procedures are essential so that every piece of equipment, weapon, and vehicle are mission capable at any moment. This vessel loading operation supports Operation Pathways 26 and ensures the upcoming multinational exercises, Salaknib 26 and Balikatan 26, are mission capable to strengthen interoperability and deterrence throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Roland)