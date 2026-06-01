Cape Horn Port Ops Operation Pathways 26

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division stage High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) prior to loading operations onto a United States Naval Ship (USNS) Cape Horn, in support of Operation Pathways 26 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Port, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2026. The HMMWV provides reliable transportation of Soldiers, supplies, and support during any operation. This vessel loading operation supports Operation Pathways 26 and ensures the upcoming multinational exercises, Salaknib 26 and Balikatan 26, are mission capable to strengthen interoperability and deterrence throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Roland)