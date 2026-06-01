Enduring Partners 2026 Enhances U.S.-Thai Collaborative Readiness Through Specialized Exchanges

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Airmen from the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron, Washington Air National Guard, talk through satellite set up training with Royal Thai Air Force counterparts during Enduring Partners 2026 at Camp Murray, June 2, 2026. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)