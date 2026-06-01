Airmen from the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron, Washington Air National Guard, talk through satellite set up training with Royal Thai Air Force counterparts during Enduring Partners 2026 at Camp Murray, June 2, 2026. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 02:43
|Photo ID:
|9724545
|VIRIN:
|260602-Z-XJ318-1002
|Resolution:
|5325x3803
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enduring Partners 2026 Enhances U.S.-Thai Collaborative Readiness Through Specialized Exchanges [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.