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    Enduring Partners 2026 Enhances U.S.-Thai Collaborative Readiness Through Specialized Exchanges [Image 2 of 4]

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    Enduring Partners 2026 Enhances U.S.-Thai Collaborative Readiness Through Specialized Exchanges

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron, Washington Air National Guard, talk through satellite set up training with Royal Thai Air Force counterparts during Enduring Partners 2026 at Camp Murray, June 2, 2026. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 02:43
    Photo ID: 9724545
    VIRIN: 260602-Z-XJ318-1002
    Resolution: 5325x3803
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Enduring Partners 2026 Enhances U.S.-Thai Collaborative Readiness Through Specialized Exchanges [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Enduring Partners 2026 Enhances U.S.-Thai Collaborative Readiness Through Specialized Exchanges
    Enduring Partners 2026 Enhances U.S.-Thai Collaborative Readiness Through Specialized Exchanges
    Enduring Partners 2026 Enhances U.S.-Thai Collaborative Readiness Through Specialized Exchanges
    Enduring Partners 2026 Enhances U.S.-Thai Collaborative Readiness Through Specialized Exchanges

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    TAGS

    Pacific Air Forces
    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
    Kingdom of Thailand (Thailand)
    State Partnership Program
    EnduringPartners
    Air National Guard

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