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    Annual Fanihi Count 2026 [Image 2 of 3]

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    Annual Fanihi Count 2026

    GUAM

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Robert Balajadia 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas

    Members from NAVFAC Marianas, and other regional agencies, take pose at Andersen Air Force Base for a photo after conducting the Annual Fanihi (bat) Count in April of 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 02:02
    Photo ID: 9724520
    VIRIN: 060426-N-YH612-5002
    Resolution: 2856x2142
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Annual Fanihi Count 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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