Members from NAVFAC Marianas, and other regional agencies, take pose for a photo after conducting the Annual Fanihi (bat) Count in April of 2026 in Tinian.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 02:02
|Photo ID:
|9724519
|VIRIN:
|060426-N-YH612-5001
|Resolution:
|1499x954
|Size:
|295.59 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual Fanihi Count 2026 Tinian [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.