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    Annual Fanihi Count 2026 Tinian [Image 1 of 3]

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    Annual Fanihi Count 2026 Tinian

    GUAM

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Robert Balajadia 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas

    Members from NAVFAC Marianas, and other regional agencies, take pose for a photo after conducting the Annual Fanihi (bat) Count in April of 2026 in Tinian.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 02:02
    Photo ID: 9724519
    VIRIN: 060426-N-YH612-5001
    Resolution: 1499x954
    Size: 295.59 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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