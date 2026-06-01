Guam Air National Guard’s newest Squadron hits major readiness milestone

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A charter member of the 293rd Combat Communications Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, displays the unit patch after passing an Initial Operating Capability (IOC) inspection, Guam, June 4, 2026. The first new squadron of the Guam Air National Guard in over 25 years, the rigorous inspection tested the squadron's ability to rapidly set up and operate critical communication equipment in the field, and highlights the growing need for strong, reliable communications in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)