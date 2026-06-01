A charter member of the 293rd Combat Communications Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, displays the unit patch after passing an Initial Operating Capability (IOC) inspection, Guam, June 4, 2026. The first new squadron of the Guam Air National Guard in over 25 years, the rigorous inspection tested the squadron's ability to rapidly set up and operate critical communication equipment in the field, and highlights the growing need for strong, reliable communications in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 01:58
|Photo ID:
|9724518
|VIRIN:
|260604-Z-RJ317-1033
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Air National Guard’s newest Squadron hits major readiness milestone [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guam Air National Guard’s newest Squadron hits major readiness milestone
No keywords found.