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    Guam Air National Guard’s newest Squadron hits major readiness milestone [Image 1 of 2]

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    Guam Air National Guard’s newest Squadron hits major readiness milestone

    GUAM

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Karin Watson, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, with Command Sgt. Maj. Duane Perez, senior enlisted leader, and Maj. Audi Taitano, squadron commander of the 293rd Combat Communications Squadron, celebrate the 293rd’s passing its Initial Operating Capability (IOC) inspection, Guam, June 4, 2026. The rigorous inspection tested the squadron's ability to rapidly set up and operate critical communication equipment in the field, and highlights the growing need for strong, reliable communications in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 01:58
    Photo ID: 9724517
    VIRIN: 260604-Z-RJ317-1020
    Resolution: 3604x2403
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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