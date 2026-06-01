Guam Air National Guard’s newest Squadron hits major readiness milestone

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Brig. Gen. Karin Watson, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, with Command Sgt. Maj. Duane Perez, senior enlisted leader, and Maj. Audi Taitano, squadron commander of the 293rd Combat Communications Squadron, celebrate the 293rd’s passing its Initial Operating Capability (IOC) inspection, Guam, June 4, 2026. The rigorous inspection tested the squadron's ability to rapidly set up and operate critical communication equipment in the field, and highlights the growing need for strong, reliable communications in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)