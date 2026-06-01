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    George Washington Conducts FOD Walk-down [Image 3 of 3]

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    George Washington Conducts FOD Walk-down

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors conduct a foreign object debris (FOD) walk-down on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 4, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 01:53
    Photo ID: 9724516
    VIRIN: 260604-N-OV586-1144
    Resolution: 4767x6674
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, George Washington Conducts FOD Walk-down [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Nicolas Quezada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CVN-73
    flight deck
    FOD
    Pacific
    7th fleet

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