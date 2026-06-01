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    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 3]

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    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Crowley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, prepares to land on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 3, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Crowley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 01:01
    Photo ID: 9724509
    VIRIN: 260603-N-UM953-1867
    Resolution: 3004x4205
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, George Washington Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tyler Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CVN73
    VFA-195
    VFA-147
    USSGW
    7thFleet Flight Operations

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