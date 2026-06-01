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    George Washington Commanding Officer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 5]

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    George Washington Commanding Officer Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Seaman Estrella Velarde 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, left, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), poses for a photo on the flight deck with MH-60R Seahawk pilots, Lt. Cdr. Zachary Wallace, center, from Virginia, and Chief Naval Air Crewman Donald Davis, right, from Florida, both attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 2, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 00:39
    Photo ID: 9724503
    VIRIN: 260602-N-PA209-1028
    Resolution: 3945x2498
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, George Washington Commanding Officer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Estrella Velarde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    George Washington Commanding Officer Conducts Flight Operations
    George Washington Commanding Officer Conducts Flight Operations
    George Washington Commanding Officer Conducts Flight Operations
    George Washington Commanding Officer Conducts Flight Operations
    George Washington Commanding Officer Conducts Flight Operations

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    TAGS

    CVN73
    MH-60 Seahawk
    HeloOps
    7thFLEET
    USSGW
    CO

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