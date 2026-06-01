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    Letter of Appreciation Presentation at the NAF Atsugi Fire Department [Image 2 of 3]

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    Letter of Appreciation Presentation at the NAF Atsugi Fire Department

    JAPAN

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 2, 2026) - Capt. Tim Osborne (left), commanding officer of Fleet Air Western Pacific, shakes hands with Hajime Mitsui, a fire inspector assigned to Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services, during a Letter of Appreciation (LOA) presentation at the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi fire department. Osborne gave Mitsui a LOA for his actions during an off duty medical response that contributed to saving the life of a U.S. Navy sailor. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 21:39
    Photo ID: 9724414
    VIRIN: 260601-D-BB059-1002
    Resolution: 7156x4771
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Letter of Appreciation Presentation at the NAF Atsugi Fire Department [Image 3 of 3], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Letter of Appreciation Presentation at the NAF Atsugi Fire Department
    Letter of Appreciation Presentation at the NAF Atsugi Fire Department
    Letter of Appreciation Presentation at the NAF Atsugi Fire Department

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