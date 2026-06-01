Letter of Appreciation Presentation at the NAF Atsugi Fire Department

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NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 2, 2026) - Capt. Tim Osborne (left), commanding officer of Fleet Air Western Pacific, poses for a photo with Hajime Mitsui, a fire inspector assigned to Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services, during a Letter of Appreciation (LOA) presentation at the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi fire department. Osborne gave Mitsui a LOA for his actions during an off duty medical response that contributed to saving the life of a U.S. Navy sailor. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)