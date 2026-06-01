The Goodfellow Air Force Base Honor Guard graduates pose for a picture during their graduation ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 1. 2026. The Honor Guard is responsible for the presentation of the National Colors during official ceremonies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9723414
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-SV960-1378
|Resolution:
|4328x2880
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow AFB Honor Guard Graduation [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.