Goodfellow AFB Honor Guard Graduation

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The Goodfellow Air Force Base Honor Guard graduates pose for a picture during their graduation ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 1. 2026. The Honor Guard is responsible for the presentation of the National Colors during official ceremonies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)