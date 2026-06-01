Goodfellow AFB Honor Guard Graduation

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U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Wilson, 17th Training Wing deputy commander, congratulates the newest Goodfellow Honor Guard graduates at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 1, 2026. Graduates completed the initial 2-week course, initiating their year-long commitment to serve as ceremonial guardsmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)