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    Goodfellow AFB Honor Guard Graduation [Image 1 of 2]

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    Goodfellow AFB Honor Guard Graduation

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Wilson, 17th Training Wing deputy commander, congratulates the newest Goodfellow Honor Guard graduates at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 1, 2026. Graduates completed the initial 2-week course, initiating their year-long commitment to serve as ceremonial guardsmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 14:21
    Photo ID: 9723407
    VIRIN: 260501-F-SV960-1331
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Goodfellow AFB Honor Guard Graduation [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Goodfellow AFB
    AETC
    graduation
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