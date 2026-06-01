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    Idaho Farmer [Image 4 of 4]

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    Idaho Farmer

    MIDDLETON, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Kirsten Strough 

    Natural Resources Conservation Service

    Tyson Meeks, a farmer in Middleton, Idaho, installed two pivot irrigation sprinkler systems with the support of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

    Prior to installation of the pivots, Tyson used gravity irrigation, which caused sediment runoff issues because his fields are on a slope. He also had independently implemented some soil health practices like no-till and cover crops and found that gravity irrigation did not work well with these practices.

    5/26/2026 by USDA/Kirsten Strough

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 14:13
    Photo ID: 9723391
    VIRIN: 260526-O-UI255-9712
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: MIDDLETON, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Farmer [Image 4 of 4], by Kirsten Strough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    irrigation
    Natural Resources Conservation Service

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