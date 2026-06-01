Idaho Farmer

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Tyson Meeks, a farmer in Middleton, Idaho, installed two pivot irrigation sprinkler systems with the support of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).



Prior to installation of the pivots, Tyson used gravity irrigation, which caused sediment runoff issues because his fields are on a slope. He also had independently implemented some soil health practices like no-till and cover crops and found that gravity irrigation did not work well with these practices.



5/26/2026 by USDA/Kirsten Strough