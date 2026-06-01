Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Integrated Air and Missile Defense Chair John Hammerer speaks with attendees during a Meyer Scholar event in Ingersoll Hall at NPS in Monterey, California, April 21, 2026. The event celebrated the centennial of the program's namesake, NPS alumnus and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Wayne E. Meyer, known as the "Father of Aegis" for the missile and radar system used aboard Navy destroyers. The gathering highlighted the program's role in preparing officers to address technical and operational challenges in integrated air and missile defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Katherine Eldridge)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 14:07
|Photo ID:
|9723378
|VIRIN:
|260421-N-IH506-1067
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.34 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Classroom to Combat Advantage: NPS and RTX Partner to Advance Education, Research, and Mission Impact [Image 3 of 3], by SN Katherine Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Classroom to Combat Advantage: NPS and RTX Partner to Advance Education, Research, and Mission Impact
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