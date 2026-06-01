NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony Honoring 40 Years of Service

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260528-N-XA496-1005 PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 28, 2026) Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), presents Capt. David Pearson, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) director of Manning and Manpower, Total Force Management, with a Legion of Merit award during Pearson's retirement ceremony celebrating his 40 years of naval service at NETC Headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Fla., May 28. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)