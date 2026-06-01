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    NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony Honoring 40 Years of Service [Image 3 of 7]

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    NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony Honoring 40 Years of Service

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    260528-N-XA496-1003 PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 28, 2026) Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), presents Capt. David Pearson, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) director of Manning and Manpower, Total Force Management, with a Legion of Merit award during Pearson's retirement ceremony celebrating his 40 years of naval service at NETC Headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Fla., May 28. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 11:24
    Photo ID: 9722855
    VIRIN: 260528-N-XA496-1003
    Resolution: 8041x5363
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony Honoring 40 Years of Service [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Kyleigh Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony Honoring 40 Year Career
    NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony Honoring 40 Years of Service
    NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony Honoring 40 Years of Service
    NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony Honoring 40 Years of Service
    NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony Honoring 40 Years of Service
    NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony Honoring 40 Years of Service
    NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony Honoring 40 Years of Service

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    Retirement Ceremony
    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    retirement award
    NETC
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